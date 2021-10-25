Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland is back for 2021!

This year’s experience promises to be even bigger with millions of lights, three mesmerizing light tunnels, hundreds of inflatables and holiday décor pieces, a rink for ice skating villagers, a Christmas market with food and crafts, a nativity scene, Santa’s Workshop with live reindeer, a bustling Christmas Village and more.

This drive-thru holiday experience runs November 26th to December 30th on the corner of Highway 60 and Cheyenne at 1150 Cheyenne Avenue in Grafton.

All guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy(s) that will be contributed to a child in need in our community.

To buy tickets or for more information, click here.