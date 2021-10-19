Halloween is just around the corner.

Calie Herbst of MKEwithKids.com joined Wisconsin’s Morning News for some Trick-or-Treat safety tips to ensure the entire family can enjoy the holiday.

Costume Tips:

-Choose bright costumes

-Choose warm costumes or size them so you can wear warm clothing underneath

-Make sure your child isn’t tripping over long costumes or oversized shoes

Walking Safety:

-Always cross the street at a crosswalk

-Always walks on the sidewalk, or walk with the road on your right if a sidewalk is not present

Safety in Numbers:

-Trick or treat with a parent if under 12, older sibling, or group of children

-Stay with the group

-Parents should attach name & phone number to kids in case they become separated.

-Set a curfew if trick or treating without you

Nighttime Safety:

-Children should carry a flashlight or glow sticks after dark

-If your child will be outdoors after dark, attach reflective tape to his or her costume or treat bag.

Stranger Danger:

-Children should only go to houses whee the porch lights are on

-Children should never go into a house

Driving Safety:

-Buckle up if you drive to another location, even if it’s only a few blocks

Food Safety:

-Adults should inspect candy and wash fruit prior to being eaten.

Other Tips:

-Plan your route ahead of time

For Drivers:

-Watch for children crossing the street

-Be careful with driveways and alleys.

Prepare for Trick or Treaters:

-Clear a pathway for them

-Make sure your home is well-lit

-Control animals