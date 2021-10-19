Halloween is just around the corner.
Calie Herbst of MKEwithKids.com joined Wisconsin’s Morning News for some Trick-or-Treat safety tips to ensure the entire family can enjoy the holiday.
Costume Tips:
-Choose bright costumes
-Choose warm costumes or size them so you can wear warm clothing underneath
-Make sure your child isn’t tripping over long costumes or oversized shoes
Walking Safety:
-Always cross the street at a crosswalk
-Always walks on the sidewalk, or walk with the road on your right if a sidewalk is not present
Safety in Numbers:
-Trick or treat with a parent if under 12, older sibling, or group of children
-Stay with the group
-Parents should attach name & phone number to kids in case they become separated.
-Set a curfew if trick or treating without you
Nighttime Safety:
-Children should carry a flashlight or glow sticks after dark
-If your child will be outdoors after dark, attach reflective tape to his or her costume or treat bag.
Stranger Danger:
-Children should only go to houses whee the porch lights are on
-Children should never go into a house
Driving Safety:
-Buckle up if you drive to another location, even if it’s only a few blocks
Food Safety:
-Adults should inspect candy and wash fruit prior to being eaten.
Other Tips:
-Plan your route ahead of time
For Drivers:
-Watch for children crossing the street
-Be careful with driveways and alleys.
Prepare for Trick or Treaters:
-Clear a pathway for them
-Make sure your home is well-lit
-Control animals