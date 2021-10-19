Republican lawmakers serve up a slate of hunting bills that are the topic of a public hearing Tuesday in Madison.

Among them is one allowing the hunting of sandhill cranes.

Included as well are a number of gun rights measures as part of what’s being called the ‘Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Package.’

Backers include a Kansas hunting advocacy group fronted by rocker Ted Nugent, who did a news conference in support of it last week.

