Make room in the rafters.

Tonight, singular becomes plural.

For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks will receive their championship rings and raise a banner inside Fiserv Forum.

Ring becomes rings.

Banner becomes banners.

We need to strike a happy medium between savoring this moment and expecting more moments just like it.

Success is fleeting.

Just ask the 1982 Brewers or the 1971 Bucks.

The difference now is Giannis.

While the ’71 Bucks had an NBA legend on their roster, his future championship moments came elsewhere.

Giannis, it appears, is here to stay.

NBA legends are defined by their rings, not their ring.

Their banners, not their banner.

Plurality is important for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Giannis is the all-time great that we know him to be, tonight should be just the first in a long line of rings and banners to come.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.