The Milwaukee Admirals will open the 2021-2022 season this Saturday, October 16th at Panther Arena.

This will be the Admirals first game since March 11, 2020, a span of 584 days.

“We could not be more excited to get started and we are absolutely ready to go,” Admirals President Jon Greenberg tells WTMJ.

“It’s going to be an emotional night for our staff, for our fans, and our players are certainly getting that sense from us. They’re going to do everything they can to make it special.”

