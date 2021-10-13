The Brewers’ season ended with the bat sitting on Christian Yelich’s shoulder.

And honestly, it felt appropriate.

Yelich’s slump has now reached the two season mark.

The stats are jarring.

Since his MVP campaign in 2018 and his re-election charge in 2019, Yelich has hit just .232 with 213 strikeouts in his last 623 at-bats.

He’s hit just 21 home runs in the last two seasons and finishes this season with just 9.

It’s time to stop saying things like, “He’ll work his way out of it.”

It’s time to start saying things like, “What the hell happened?” and “Did the Brewers make a mistake with that contract?”

At the time, it was more that warranted and deserved.

Nobody could’ve predicted this type of decline in production.

It makes you wonder what was going on in ’18 and ’19.

We may never know the answer.

Yelich’s extension officially kicks in next season.

If he doesn’t return to form, the three letters we associate with his name won’t be MVP anymore.

They’ll be AAA.

