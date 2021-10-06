I asked both Craig Counsell and David Stearns the same question on Tuesday.

How do you feel about the Wild Card format?

Their answers were the same.

They hate when they have to play in it, but man, does it make for great TV!

That’s why I love it.

For everything that baseball does wrong…and there’s a LOT to choose from…they’ve gotten the Wild Card format right.

Maybe not for their teams, but for the fans.

I understand why teams would be frustrated playing a 162-game season, then having it all end because of one bad night.

The Dodgers won 106 games this year, and their season could be over by the time you go to bed this evening.

You can’t argue, though, that this creates incredible drama for everyone involved, locking fans into the playoffs from the first pitch.

It’s like ordering your favorite appetizer at your favorite restaurant.

It sets up the whole meal for success.

That’s what baseball needs.

You want to complain about your team being bounced in one game? Fine.

But before you complain, how about you win your division?

Click HERE for more Extra Points.

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management.