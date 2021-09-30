Islands of Brilliance Executive Director and Co-Founder Mark Fairfield tells Wisconsin’s Morning News they work with children and young adults on the autism spectrum. Islands of Brilliance utilizes project-based learning which allows students to grow their intrinsic capabilities and practice communication, increasing their likelihood of independence as adults. Our programming, rooted in art, design, and STEAM-based curriculum, helps children and young adults learn valuable technical skills, while practicing critical social and emotional learning competencies in a supported environment. Best of all, our students have a place to share their unique voice, ideas, and creativity alongside peers that relate, understand, and help motivate those around them.

This year students worked with Milwaukee’s Urban Ecology Center to learn about the environment as well as gnome lore. Using natural materials, they created urban gnomes which will be on display this Saturday morning on the trails of the Riverside branch of the Urban Ecology Center.

