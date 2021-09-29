This Saturday from 10am-4pm the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is holding an instrument drive. Everything from clarinets to tubas to saxophones and more are welcome. The instruments will then be repaired and donated to students in need. WCM will NOT be collecting pianos, organs, kazoos, recorders, hand drums, cajons, frame drums, congas, and bongos

Drop off points include:

McIntosh|Goodrich Mansion

1584 N Prospect Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Audubon Court Shopping Center

333 W Brown Deer Rd,

Fox Point, WI 53217

Brass Bell Music Store

210 W Silver Spring Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Music & Arts

12805 W Janesville Rd

Muskego, WI 53150

