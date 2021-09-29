This Saturday from 10am-4pm the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is holding an instrument drive. Everything from clarinets to tubas to saxophones and more are welcome. The instruments will then be repaired and donated to students in need. WCM will NOT be collecting pianos, organs, kazoos, recorders, hand drums, cajons, frame drums, congas, and bongos
Drop off points include:
McIntosh|Goodrich Mansion
1584 N Prospect Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Audubon Court Shopping Center
333 W Brown Deer Rd,
Fox Point, WI 53217
Brass Bell Music Store
210 W Silver Spring Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Music & Arts
12805 W Janesville Rd
Muskego, WI 53150
LIsten in the player above.