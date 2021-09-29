There’s never nothing to play for.

It may feel that way right now for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have clinched the division and are locked into a first round matchup with the winner of the NL East.

While the rest of their regular season games don’t matter in the standings, momentum is a real thing.

Not just for the Brewers, but for the teams around them.

By playing good baseball, Milwaukee has an opportunity to steal momentum from some other playoff foes.

Snapping the Cardinals’ 17-game winning streak is a good place to start.

In addition, the Brewers visit the Dodgers this weekend, who have EVERYTHING to play for.

They’re trying to chase down the Giants for the NL West Crown.

The Brewers have the chance to play spoiler for the team that knocked them out in Game 7 of the NLCS just three short years ago.

Like I said, there’s never nothing to play for.

Finish this week strong and get ready for a long run, fueled by momentum, into the month of October.

