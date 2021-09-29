The Brewers are NL Central Champs and heading to the postseason for the fourth straight year.

With the continued success, it can be easy to get ahead of ourselves, but should we?

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller puts that question to Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio.

GENE MUELLER- Do you ever let yourself think about what a World Series would feel like if it ever happens?

MARK ATTANASIO- I was preoccupied with that in 2018 in particular. The league makes you do it because you’ve got to plan. You can’t just wake up on a Tuesday and say okay the World Series starts on Friday. In 2018, we were planning on having Michelle Obama come. Going to Game 7, here we go, the First Lady is going to be in Milwaukee. Then three hours later, she’s not. So you’re kind of forced to think about it. I’m incredibly superstitious as everybody knows. So I think about it in segmented ways. I think about it when I’m forced to think about it.

Hear much more from Attanasio Sunday at 11 on WTMJ Conversations.

Brew October presented by Annex Wealth Management