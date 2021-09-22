It’s human nature.

Since the Brewers clinched their 4th consecutive playoff berth on Saturday night, they’ve lost three games in a row.

Whether they admit it publicly or not, you have to believe they collectively took a deep breath and said, “Phew, we’re in.”

That reaction, that relaxation is natural.

There’s no way around it: the Brewers are slumping at the plate right now, even prior to this series against the Cardinals.

There are multiple silver linings…

That it’s happening prior to the playoffs They’ve got a giant lead in the division

There’s no need to panic.

The offense will get going, and the Brewers will clinch here in the next few days, even if it’s not against scorching hot St. Louis.

Hopefully this week serves as a wake up call that as a good as they’ve been all year long, this season of dreams could all come crashing down with one bad week.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.