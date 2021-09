Our latest WTMJ Cares effort focuses on Milwaukee’s Penfield Children’s Center which works with some of the area’s most vulnerable kids… some with severe developmental challenges.

The facility has a unique need we’re hoping you can help us fulfill: the remodeling of Penfield’s Gross Motor Room.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller takes you inside.

To learn how you can help, click here.

