More history for the Milwaukee Bucks!

With Jim Paschke retiring, Lisa Byington becomes the first female full-time TV play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional sports team.

This is the way championship organizations do it.

They think creatively.

They’re not tethered to tradition.

They understand that just because it has been done a certain way forever doesn’t mean that’s necessarily the right way.

Back in 2018, we saw the Bucks interview Becky Hammon for their head coaching position.

She became the first woman to interview for an NBA head coaching job.

Over the past couple of seasons, we’ve seen the emergence of the amazingly talented Zora Stephenson, becoming the first woman to do play-by-play for a Bucks game this past season.

Now, Lisa joins the mix.

The Bucks continue to operate in a way that earned them a championship on the floor, off the floor.

If you’re the best person for the job and you can help us win, you’re in.

I can’t wait for the day when this isn’t huge news, but for now, we should all be damn proud it’s happening in our city.

