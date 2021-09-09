Well, everyone, we made it.

The NFL’s regular season returns on Thursday night as the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have to wait just a few more days before beginning their journey toward Rodgers’ elusive 2nd Super Bowl Championship.

As you start to look around the league, you realize it’s going to be a crowded field.

Winning that 2nd title may be as challenging as ever.

Tampa brought everyone back.

The Rams got much better at quarterback.

The Niners are healthy.

And that’s just the NFC.

That Patrick Mahomes guy still looks pretty darn good.

Former MVP Lamar Jackson and Baltimore are carrying a chip on their shoulder.

And Buffalo and Cleveland have gone from bottom-feeders to top-dogs.

The Packers are absolutely capable of navigating the chaos.

As a matter of fact, I’m picking them to come out of the NFC.

But it takes so much talent and so much good fortune to win it all.

If they don’t, it may not be their fault.

It may just be a byproduct of the league being better than it’s ever been.

Bryan’s 2021 NFL Season Predictions…

NFC East: Washington Football Team

NFC North: Green Bay Packers

NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

NFC Wild Cards: San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

AFC North: Cleveland Browns

AFC South: Tennessee Titans

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Cards: Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers

NFL MVP: Josh Allen

AFC Championship: Chiefs over Bills

NFC Championship: Packers over Rams

Super Bowl 56: Chiefs over Packers