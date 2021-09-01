When I first got into this industry, somebody once told me that people really care about baseball two days out of the year: Opening Day and September 1st.

If you haven’t cared until now, it’s time to start.

Maybe it was the Aaron Rodgers drama all spring.

Maybe it was our World Champion Milwaukee Bucks occupying the attention all summer.

Whatever it is, it’s time to acknowledge exactly what’s going on here.

The Milwaukee Brewers are having their greatest regular season ever.

How could you possibly argue?

The Brewers enter the final month of the season with 81 victories.

They’ve got 29 games to play.

If they go a modest 15-14, they’ll tie the franchise record for wins with 96.

100 isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

This team has the goods to get it done.

I’m not talking about 100 wins.

I’m not talking winning the division or even getting to the World Series.

I’m talking winning the whole thing.

They’ve gone into San Francisco each of the last two nights and silenced the team with the best record in baseball.

They’re real. They’re legit. It’s time to start paying serious attention to what could be our second championship team of the year.

Sometimes you need a reminder that the good ol’ days are happening right now.

