Jordan Love’s preseason went just about how you would’ve expected.

He had some eye-popping throws that gave you a glimpse into why the Packers traded up to draft him.

He also made some critical errors, none bigger than the Favre-esque lob into the end zone on Saturday in Buffalo that was picked off by former Packer Micah Hyde.

Now, Love turns the keys to the Packers’ offense over to the reigning NFL MVP as the regular season is set to begin.

A couple things to keep in mind when thinking about Jordan Love going forward:

#1 – His development is far from over. Just because he’s not starting doesn’t mean he’s not playing. One of the great indicators that Aaron Rodgers was ready to take over in 2008 was his performances against the Packers’ top defense while running the scout team in 2007. You never really know what you have until you get in a regular season game, but the Packers’ brass felt confident that they could move on from Favre, in part, because of the development they saw in practice.

#2 – Remember the good. It’s easy to let an eye-sore interception like we saw on Saturday stick in your brain as the lasting image of Love heading into the regular season. It’s harder to hang onto the 27-yard dime along the right sideline to Malik Taylor. Choose to hang onto the latter, not the former. While the pick was an undoubtedly poor decision, it showed a guy that was trying at all costs to make a play.

Even in his ugliest moments, there are nuggets of positivity to be found for Jordan Love.

