What do you want from us, Matt?

After Saturday’s home loss to the Jets, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur publicly chastised Packers fans for cheering too loud when his offense was on the field.

The audacity of people to pay to show up to a sporting event and have fun.

How dare they?

Look, I understand what he’s saying.

Packers fans do need to be a little smarter about when they’re making noise.

“The Wave” and “Go Pack Go” chants can create a distraction.

You don’t want to make communication more difficult while your own team is trying to operate.

All of that being said, we’re coming off of a season where fans weren’t allowed in the stadium at all.

We’re talking about an organization that’s recently campaigned its fans to be more engaged during games.

We’re not far removed from fog horns and “Get Loud, Lambeau.”

Be strategic if you can, but don’t overthink this thing.

It’s a football game.

It’s your job to be loud and have fun.

It’s their job to play football.

If the Packers’ offense can’t focus during “The Wave,” that’s their problem, not yours.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.