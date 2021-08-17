It’s always something with the NFL.

A few years ago, it was landing too hard on the quarterback.

Then, it was defensive pass interference.

Now, the league is leading a fearless crusade against the ever-present threat of…taunting?

The NFL has stated that the policing of taunting on the field will be a point of emphasis in the 2021 season.

We saw the first example this past weekend.

Colts running back Benny LeMay was flagged for flexing, yes, flexing his muscles after a great run in a preseason game against the Titans.

Really? Are we trying to strip all the fun out of the game?

Football requires emotion and physicality.

You’re trying to impose your will upon your opponent.

When you do, it’s something to be excited about.

Do I think you should be able to flip the bird to your opponent after making a big play?

Of course not.

But the Aaron Rodgers Championship Belt is awesome…and now, it’s a 15-yard penalty.

The worst part is that this seems to be a solution without a problem.

No one asked for this. No one is complaining about this. It doesn’t impose a health or safety threat.

What’s the issue?

Celebrations and excitement should always be a part of the game.

The No Fun League clearly still doesn’t understand.

