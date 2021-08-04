The new school year is quickly approaching.

As cases of coronavirus begin to spike across the country, many questions are being raised about what that return to the classroom could look like.

Dr. Gregory DeMuri, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UW Health and professor of pediatrics at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, is offering up these recommendations:

-Masking for students, teachers and staff K-12 regardless of vaccination status. Studies have shown that universal masking has been an incredibly effective tool for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Universal masking can allow schools to largely operate normally. In fact, if children are exposed to COVID-19 in a fully masked environment, they do not need to quarantine.

-Maintaining 3 feet of distance between people when possible. Distancing can be reduced in the classroom or on the bus when everyone is masked.

-Vaccinations for students (12 and older), teachers and staff. Vaccines are extremely effective and have been extensively tested to show that they are safe.

-Good hand washing and proper respiratory etiquette such as covering a cough or sneeze.

-Staying home when you are sick.

