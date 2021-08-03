The Olympics continue in Toyko despite COVID-19 concerns.

One of the biggest differences this year is that there are little or no fans in attendance for any of the events.

Madison, Wisconsin native and gold medalist in curling tells WTMJ it’s probably a weird feeling for the athletes.

“To go to the Olympics and for there to be a lack of fans or no fans. And what I’ve been hearing about protocols and muddling up with your team and trying to avoid other teams, it sounds like it’s probably not as fun. But at the same time, they’re probably really excited to be competing. It might not have happen at all, so definitely better than nothing.”

