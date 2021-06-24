Daniel Vogelbach: injured. Keston Hiura: struggling.

The Brewers don’t have a great answer at first base right now.

Why not pick up the phone and call old friend Ryan Braun?

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is leaving the door open for a potential return.

“Ryan is enjoying his current lifestyle,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We stay in touch. Ryan’s a part of the Brewer family. I don’t think we’re closing the door on anything. I don’t think Ryan’s closing the door on anything, but I think at this point, he’s enjoying himself, enjoying spending time with family, and we’ll take it from there.”

The Brewers return home on Friday for Re-Opening Day.

It’ll be a 3:10p first pitch on 620 WTMJ.