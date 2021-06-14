Saturday marked Record Store Day in the U.S., harkening back to when music came on vinyl and local stores that sold tunes were gathering spots for fans of every genre.

A new book reveals how a Milwaukee chain of shops in the 1970’s shaped tastes and helped drive the live concert scene, giving the region some of the era’s most memorable shows.

Jim Cryns’ book ‘1812 Overture Record Stores & Stadium Rock Concert Tours: Based on Stories from Alan Dulberger’ is available now at Amazon.

For more, listen in the player above.