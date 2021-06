Miracle League athletes are the stars! But they can’t succeed all on their own.

WTMJ’s Bryan Dee tells the story of Miracle Leaguer Tyson Dobbe and his buddy, Nick.

To help support Miracle Leaguers like Tyson and to learn more about being a buddy, click here. Just $35 supports an athlete for the entire season.

WTMJ Cares is sponsored by Gruber Law Offices- One Call, That’s All.