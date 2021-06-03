There’s still plenty of time for you and your family to join in the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks Explore Challenge. With 22 challenges in 11 categories there’s something for everyone from hiking and camping to photography.

All challenges must take place on a Wisconsin State Park System property—which includes state parks, forests, trails, recreation areas, state wildlife areas, etc.

There is no fee to enter the challenge. A state park vehicle admission sticker and/or trail pass is required.

Listen in the player above.