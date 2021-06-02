The address? 720 East Capitol Drive, Milwaukee. It’s been WTMJ’s brick-and-mortar home for decades.

The name? Radio City. A local art-deco landmark who’s corridors teemed with broadcast legends dating back to the days of FDR, war bonds, big bands and Borchart Field.

Change is in the air as Good Karma Brands moves our studios to “The Avenue” in downtown Milwaukee, where we’ll continue our commitment to the growth and development of our community and its people.

Wisconsin’s Morning News host Gene Mueller helps to start the process of flipping off the lights, and turning the page.