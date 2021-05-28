Planting season officially began earlier this month, but The Plant Doctor Melinda Myers tells WTMJ, “It’s never too late to get started.”

So if you are looking for something productive to do this long holiday weekend, perhaps tending to that garden can be on top of the “to-do” list.

“With the recent rain, you may have to wait a little bit,” admits Myers. “But it’s a good time to go shopping.”

Myers says you must first decide what you want to plant, whether it’s veggies, plants, or annuals.

And for much more gardening tips, head to www.MelindaMyers.com.