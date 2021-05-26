During an interview Monday night with Kenny Mayne, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared that he has lost some weight this offseason thanks to the Ayurvedic cleanse.

“From the time I did Jeopardy! to the time I went to the Derby I lost about 15 pounds,” Rodgers said. “I did this amazing Ayurvedic cleanse, and it just changed my insides. My body feels amazing, the inflammation is totally out of my body.”

Amy Kulwicki, registered dietitian at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin says it’s meant to be a reboot, “It’s a way to hit the reset button.”

“I can’t imagine that staying off. But from a diet perspective, the goal is to avoid foods that are believed to be toxic in the body. Things like caffeine, red meats, alcohol, processed foods.”

She says when you take away all that junk, you will feel better. But she admits it might be a little bit trickier for some.

For the full interview with Kulwicki on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.