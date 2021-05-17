Bring on the Miami Heat!

The Milwaukee Bucks with the week off before starting their first-round playoff series either Saturday or Sunday.

The first two games will take place at Fiserv Forum with 50% capacity.

“Which will be about 9,000 people,” Bucks president Peter Feigin tells WTMJ. “We’ll have the plaza up and running with a few thousands more people. And we’ll hopefully keep growing from that base.”

Feigin believes the increase in fans will be a real advantage for the team.

“We’ve had just about 3,000 or 4,000 fans in already. To double that, is gonna be a real effect. You will feel it, you will hear it. So we’re excited to bring back the home court advantage just in time for the playoffs.”

For tickets, head to Bucks.com.

If you can’t get inside, you may consider watching the game in the Deer District.

“I think it’s kind of like a new beginning again. How do we relight the plaza in a great way. We’ve got a lot of space out there. We’ve ordered the screens, we’ve put the beer on ice. Hopefully we’ll have a great event indoors and an as great event outdoors.”

For the full interview with Feigin on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.