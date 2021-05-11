A cyberattack on a major U.S. fuel pipeline has many concerned about the country’s gas supply and a possible price increase at the pump.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.com, tells WTMJ that the Milwaukee area won’t be directly impacted.

“Overall, don’t expect anything to happen as a result of the pipeline. We may continue to see prices inch higher, but that really has to do with the nation that continues to recover from COVID-19. Milwaukee’s roadways starting to see more traffic. That’s exactly what’s going on, demand for gasoline is going up.”

As of this morning, gas prices in Milwaukee were averaging $2.85 a gallon. That’s up $1 a gallon from a year ago.

Prices will continue to rise as we head into summer.

“I think we’ll probably peak at $3 a gallon, slightly and temporarily,” adds De Haan. “Don’t worry, this isn’t going to be a record-setting summer.”

For the full interview with De Haan on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.