MILWAUKEE — A legendary broadcaster is calling it a career.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, play-by-play man Jim Paschke will retire after his 35th season of calling Bucks games. Paschke’s overall broadcasting career spanned 48 years, during which he called more than 2,000 Bucks games.

“After most every Bucks season when my son Mike was young, I would ask him if he wanted me to retire and be home more. He always said no. Last summer, just before his wedding, he asked me to retire. I said yes,” Paschke said in a video with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After 35 years of calling the action on Bucks broadcasts, Jim Paschke will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.@Paschketball explains the decision to @Giannis_An34: pic.twitter.com/BIDZDmOies — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 4, 2021

In the video, Paschke tells Antetokounmpo his favorite moment spent between the two was when he was honored for 30 years of broadcasting at the Bradley Center and Antetokounmpo came over to shake his hand and talk to his mom.

He also enjoyed when Giannis called him “Mr. Jim,” the first time they met.

Pashcke was a guest on Wisconsin’s Morning News. He tells WTMJ’s Gene Mueller: “Over the ebbs and flows of 35 seasons, you go through a lot of things. It’s all good, it all adds up. Here we are today with a team that is going to win a championship in the near future, I believer. And if they can do it this year, that’d be wonderful.”

