Corbin Burnes is rewriting the history books.

In Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over the Padres, Burnes became the first pitcher on record to begin a season with 40 strikeouts and zero walks.

His ERA through 4 starts sits at a miniscule 0.37.

Brewers play-by-play man Jeff Levering says Burnes is on another level right now.

“What he’s been able to put together this year is just otherworldly,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He’s setting record after record. The fact that he hasn’t walked anybody yet is still incredible…it’s really fun to watch.”

Levering says fans shouldn’t get caught up in whether or not this is sustainable production.

“I just want to keep watching it. It’s so great to see. And I know it’s April, and you’re not even through a month of the season yet. You’re going to worry about innings at some point. There’s gonna be some skips in the rotation. There’s gonna be some 6-man rotations that are going to happen because of the amount of games that these teams are going to play this year as opposed to last year’s 60-game season. Who knows what’s going to happen? I’m just enjoying the ride right now.”

The Brewers go for the sweep of the Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Burnes is scheduled to make his next start on Monday, April 26th against the Miami Marlins.