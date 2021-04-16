Dead Bird Brewing, Milwaukee’s first vegan brewery, is seeking funding.

Owner Nick Kocis says the money will be used to add cellaring and fermentation equipment.

This is where you come in.

The capital is being raised through Regulation Crowdfunding. That means anyone, accredited or not, can invest in the business with as little as $100.

The brewery is looking to raise $50,000 by May 26.

Kocis was a guest on Wisconsin’s Morning News. Listen to the full interview in the player above.