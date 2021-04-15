Wisconsin’s sales tax could be suspended for three months this summer to encourage people to spend money at bars, restaurants, amusement parks and movie theaters.

But Bankrate.com’s Mark Hamrick tells WTMJ that temporarily eliminating the sales tax may not be the best way to encourage people to get out and spend money.

“I think most Americans are in a position of eagerly trying to get back to the activities that they had forsaken over the past year, once they perceive that it’s safe to do so and they have the personal financial wherewithal to do that.”

Hamrick says brick and mortar stores were also hit hard by the pandemic, yet they’re not among the businesses covered under this bill.

The Wisconsin Assembly approved the bill earlier this week. The measure now moves on to the state Senate.

For the full interview with Hamrick on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.