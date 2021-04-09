As of April 8, 22% of Wisconsinites had been fully vaccinated while 36% had received at least one dose.

Journal Sentinel columnist James Causey is part of those statistics. His wife, however, is not.

He wrote this week that his spouse Damia expressed some hesitancy about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine so, at least for now, she was waiting.

What is it like living in a household where one person wants to get vaccinated and the other does not?

