Vaccinations are ramping up, restrictions are slowly being lifted, and more and more people are getting out and traveling again.

A recent AAA survey showed-

62% of Wisconsinites expect to travel in 2021

26% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June

50% of Wisconsinites say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated

We took a Twitter poll of our listeners to see how comfortable they were traveling. See the results below.

As vaccinations ramp up and restrictions loosen, travel is beginning to pick up.



When will you feel comfortable traveling (flying on a plane, staying in a hotel, etc)? — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 8, 2021

Harold Mester, Director of Public Affairs and Marketing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more on the uptick of travelers they’ve seen as well as what safety precautions are still in place. Listen in the player below.