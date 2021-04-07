Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues his side gig as guest host on Jeopardy!

He’s getting rave reviews from many viewers, but what would a former game show host think?

“If I were Brian Gutekunst, I would be nervous,” WTMJ’s Jim Peck joked. Peck hosted several game shows in the 70s, including The Big Showdown, Hot Seat, and Second Chance.

“I thought he was just outstanding. He didn’t change. Aaron was Aaron. He’s got a wonderful smile. He’s just easygoing. You can tell he made everybody comfortable out there.”

