Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers begins his two-week hosting gig on Jeopardy! tonight.

He’s the latest celebrity to try his hand at the iconic game show since Alex Trebek’s passing last year.

Rodgers says he is excited about the opportunity, having watched Jeopardy! since he was a little kid.

The QB was also a celebrity contestant of the show in 2015.

Proceeds from his hosting gig will be donated to the North Valley Community Foundation in his hometown of Chico, California.

Watch an exclusive interview with Rodgers below.