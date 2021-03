Deb Compton and Jordan Jones are one of 10 teams participating in ABC’s new show “Pooch Perfect.”

The mother and son duo is from Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Compton has been grooming since 2003. The part-time job has now become a full-time passion.

Compton joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to share her journey and give more details about the competition. Listen in the player above.

‘Pooch Perfect’ premieres Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT. Watch the full trailer for the show below.