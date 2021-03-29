When Buzz Williams left Marquette for Virginia Tech in 2014, Wisconsin native Shaka Smart was at the top of Marquette’s short list of replacements. Instead of leaving VCU, Smart stayed for one more season before leaving for the University of Texas.

Marquette hired Steve Wojciechowski.

Seven years later, Marquette lands its first choice from the 2014 coaching search.

Smart’s recruiting ability is unquestioned. Wojo also proved to be an effective recruiter. Smart’s energy and style should lead to an entertaining brand of basketball at Marquette. Same as Wojo.

The reason Wojo is out of work has to do with late season slides and lack of tournament success. Since leaving VCU – where he became the darling of college basketball after a 2011 final four run – Smart’s Texas teams were 0-3 in NCAA tournament games in six years.

Sports fans in Wisconsin love a good homecoming, and Smart should be welcomed with open arms. But, like his predecessor, NCAA tournament success will define Smart’s legacy with the Golden Eagles.