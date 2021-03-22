Opening Day is just around the corner.

If you drive by American Family Field, you can’t help but notice the large COVID-19 testing site is still taking up one of the parking lots.

Nick Tomaro, preparedness coordinator at the City of Milwaukee Health Department, tells WTMJ they’ve been working closely with the Brewers so that testing can continue.

Hours, however, on game days will look different.

“If it’s a nighttime game, the parking lots for fans attending Brewers games would open at 4 p.m., so we would be closing our operations for testing and vaccine at 4 p.m. for night games. And adjusting hours for day games.”

The testing site itself, though in the same location, will look a little different as well.

“The large structure that you’ve seen all along, that structure will actually come down before Opening Day,” says Tomaro. “Mainly because now with the volume of testing, we can do that volume of testing in the smaller structure that’s also on site there.”

There are plans to transition American Family Field from a COVID-19 testing site to a vaccination site. Tomaro says dates for that are still being finalized.

