New health guidelines go into effect today for the city of Milwaukee.

The order now allows visitors at long-term care facilities.

Geri Krupp-Gordon, Chief Operating Officer at Capri Communities, tells WTMJ the last year has been “unbelievably challenging for our residents and their families and our employees.”

“Heartbreaking for everyone during this period of time,” she adds.

But as more people get vaccines, COVID numbers drop, and things start to open up, the mood of residents at Capri Communities is on the rise.

“I almost describe it as a rebirth in our community,” says Krupp-Gordon. “It’s like having Christmas and Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July all being celebrated at once.”

And seeing those families be reunited is a bright spot for staff as well.

“Being able to welcome all those families back in, it’s unbelievable. Especially the grandchildren, to see them face-to-face again and in-person, it’s just night and day. We are just so thrilled.”

For the full interview with Krupp-Gordon on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.