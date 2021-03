Billions of cicadas may be coming to a tree near you. After spending 17 years underground, Brood X is ready to reemerge next month.

For four weeks wooded and suburban areas in 12 states, including Illinois, will ring with the call of the insects as they search for mates.

After mating females lay hundreds of eggs in tree branches.

Once hatched the new cicada nymphs burrow underground, starting the cycle over again.

