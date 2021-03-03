We’re approaching a year that the country has been battling the coronavirus pandemic.

A new podcast looks at how Milwaukee handled the Spanish flu in 1918 vs. COVID-19 in 2020.

The Healthiest City is a production of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Department of History and the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

Christopher Cantwell, assistant professor of history at UWM, joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the project and what he and his students have learned. Listen in the player above.