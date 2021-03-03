After a year of lockdowns and Covid 19 restrictions The Harley Museum, Discovery World and Milwaukee’s Art and Public Museums are ready to open their doors. All four institutions worked together along with health professionals to come up with the best safety protocols for their audience.

Social distancing will be in place as well as a mask requirement. The public is encouraged to buy tickets online.

Starting tomorrow the Milwaukee Public Museum will be open Thursday thru Sunday.



On March 5th the Harley Museum, including the Motor Bar Restaurant and shop re-opens Friday through Sunday.



The Milwaukee Art Museum also opens on March 5th with free admission and will be open Friday through Sunday.



Discovery World welcomes visitors on March 27th and will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Listen in the player above