El Mezcal owner Adolfo Melendez says his restaurant is hanging on during the pandemic but others aren’t so fortunate. That’s why he used $2000 of his own money to buy gift cards to his competitor’s restaurants and then gives them to his customers to use.

Melendez’s restaurant is in Steven’s Point. He says he’s gotten several hundred dollars from supporters around the country. He’ll use that money…to buy more gift cards.

