Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo isn’t the only Wisconsinite representing at the Golden Globes.

23 year old Derek Endres from Waunakee has a small role in the nominated film NOMADLAND, which explores people who live in their vans and campers.

Endres tells WTMJ he’s been living the nomad life since graduating from high school and doesn’t plan to change that anytime soon.

Listen in the player above