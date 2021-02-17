Fantasy camp- the chance for we mere mortals to have a brush with greatness.

The Brewers and other pro sports teams do them, allowing fans to play games with former players for a price.

Rock n Roll’s been doing it for a quarter century and now, a guy with long-ago Milwaukee radio ties is telling the story.

Jeff Rowe produced ‘Rock Camp,’ a documentary about the music legends who choose to come down to our level to play, shred, and shoot the breeze with devotees willing to pay the price.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller has more.

‘Rock Camp’ dropped Tuesday and is available now on a host of streaming services including Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Xbox Live. Watch the trailer below.