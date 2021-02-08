If you were watching Super Bowl LV Sunday night, you may have seen a familiar face.

Bucks arena host and 101.7 The Truth morning show host Joe Brown was part of the opening commercial featuring Vince Lombardi.

The ad showed sites in Milwaukee, including Nite Owl.

Brown can be seen at the :43 mark. Watch the full ad below.

Brown joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss how he was chosen for the commercial, the filming process, and how he couldn’t tell anyone (even his family) about the appearance ahead of time. Listen to the full interview in the player above.