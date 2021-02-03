Harley Davidson reported a net loss of $96 million this week, as well as a 32% decrease in revenue during the 4th quarter of 2020.

What does this mean for the future of Harley?

Mark Gardiner of Bikewriter.com joined Wisconsin’s Morning News. He also shared the note below.

I’m not a financial analyst but I feel that the beating HOG has taken today (Monday), while shocking, has probably put share prices about where they should be. Although HOG was flying pretty high until recently, if you just draw a line from its low last March to this point, share prices are still tracking with the S&P 500. Analysts didn’t expect earnings per share to drop into the negative numbers but in H-D defense, I don’t believe the company issued comparable guidance. HOG’s $0.44 dividend yield over 2020 was also about on par with S&P 500 yields.

If you were looking for reasons to be alarmed, the total number of motorcycles shipped dropped very significantly both for the year and especially the fourth quarter. Some of that may be down to later than normal shipments of “next year” bikes and some is down to “new” CEO Jochen Zeitz’ strategy of reducing the number of new Harley-Davidsons in the market in order to create scarcity and increase values.

Speaking of strategy, Zeitz’ plan — dubbed Hardwire — has also been outlined. You might say it can be summarized as “Less is more”; few dealerships, selling a smaller number of motorcycles more profitably; focusing on fewer geographic regions — though just between the lines there’s an acknowledgment that the previous CEO, Matt Levatich, got one thing right from the old “More roads to Harley-Davidson” strategy that acknowledged the company must help to create new riders.

It’s not yet clear what Hardwire’s plan for a more independent electric motorcycle division will look like in the market. For example will Livewire and other as-yet-unreleased EVs be sold in separate boutiques?

Overall, Q4 results were pretty shocking and I would not want to understate the scope of the challenge the whole motorcycle industry faces in the US. But H-D has good cash reserves. I think it’s reasonable to give Zeitz and his new Hardwire strategy time.

One factor remains to be seen: Later this month Harley-Davidson will unveil it’s all-new Pan America “adventure” motorcycle. This is the most eagerly awaited new model from H-D in ages — perhaps since the origins of the modern company in the 1980s. It’s a complete departure from Harley’s usual cruisers. If it’s accepted in the market I think shareholders will show some patience.